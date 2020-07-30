Michael "Shane" Millerd RIVER OAKS -- Michael "Shane" Millerd passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Shane was born June 4, 1960 in Fort Worth, Texas to Mickie and Harry Millerd. He lived in Fort Worth throughout his school years at Castleberry where he met and married his high school sweetheart Rose Cherry in 1980. They started their lives together in River Oaks and raised their two sons, enjoying camping and spending time at their land near Weatherford. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Harry Millerd. SURVIVORS: His surviving family includes his wife, Rose Millerd; sons, Michael and David Millerd; mother, Mickie Millerd; sister, Sherrie Richerson and husband, Bob Richerson; and uncle, Billy Cook.