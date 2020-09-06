Michael Millerd, Jr.

May 1, 1983 - August 30, 2020

River Oaks

, Texas - Michael, 37, passed away at home Sunday, August 30,2020. He loved his music and always had his ear buds in his ears enjoying the songs he loved as he walked through life.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Millerd and father, Shane Millerd, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Rose Millerd, Brother, David Millerd, grandmother, Mickie Millerd, Aunt Sherrie Richerson and her husband Bob. A private memorial service for the family will be held in the coming days.





