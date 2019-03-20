Michael "Todd" Mulholland FORT WORTH--Michael "Todd" Mulholland passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to The . Born to Leanna Thomas and Joseph Albert "Sonny" Mulholland on Nov. 9, 1965, Todd grew up in Fort Worth and was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. At TCU he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and a strong supporter of all TCU athletic teams. His love of TCU sports continued throughout his life, frequently traveling to see his Frogs on the road throughout the country. His passion for TCU was almost matched by his passion for baseball, where he enjoyed attending games at the league's most historic ball parks. Todd began his career with the family business, The Mulholland Company. He then went on to a successful career in the insurance adjusting business, owning his own firm for many years. In the late 1990s Todd met Jill Henderson, and they were married in 2001. They were blessed with two wonderful children. Todd was a loving husband, father and friend. He never met a stranger and was blessed with many friends. Todd always had a way of making people laugh and his sense of humor never faltered during his battle. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Sonny Mulholland. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jill; their children, Jack William and Sunny Madeline "Maddie"; his mother, Leanna Thomas Mulholland; brother, Joe Mulholland and wife, Tina; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



