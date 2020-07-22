Michael "Mike" Norton FORT WORTH-Michael "Mike" Norton, 43, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospital. INTERMENT: The Columbarium at All Saints Episcopal Church on Crestline Road in Fort Worth. Mike was born March 8, 1977, in Fort Worth. He attended Western Hills High School and graduated from Texas A&M in College Station. He was employed by Lockheed Martin until 2016. Mike was currently working toward a Master's Degree in Computer Science at the University of Texas at Arlington. SURVIVORS: Parents, Jim and Margo Norton; brother, David Norton and David's wife, Jackie McDaniel, of Columbus, Ohio. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice
.