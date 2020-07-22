1/1
Michael "Mike" Norton
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Norton FORT WORTH-Michael "Mike" Norton, 43, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospital. INTERMENT: The Columbarium at All Saints Episcopal Church on Crestline Road in Fort Worth. Mike was born March 8, 1977, in Fort Worth. He attended Western Hills High School and graduated from Texas A&M in College Station. He was employed by Lockheed Martin until 2016. Mike was currently working toward a Master's Degree in Computer Science at the University of Texas at Arlington. SURVIVORS: Parents, Jim and Margo Norton; brother, David Norton and David's wife, Jackie McDaniel, of Columbus, Ohio. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Sorry to learn of Michael’s passing.
Ken & Becki Waugh
Friend
July 22, 2020
I only worked with Mike for a short period of time in the 2000s, but I was very impressed with him being such a nice guy to be around. A kind
and good nature spirit about him was very evident.
Terry Michael
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved