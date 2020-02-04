|
Michael O. Hagler AZLE--Michael O. Hagler, 71, of Azle passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in his home. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Michael was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Portland, Ore. He was an avid fisherman who loved being on the water. He raised cattle and had a passion for vintage corvettes. He was witty, funny, and loved coffee shop conversation and could always tell a good story. He will be sorely missed. SURVIVORS: Wife, Nyla Hagler; children, Bryce Gustafson and wife, Kelly, Sean Hagler, and Brooke Hensel and her husband, Tom; grandchildren, Parker Hagler, Courtney Vennix, Katie Tittle, Elizabeth Tempelton, and Emily Graves.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 4, 2020