Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hagler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O. Hagler


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael O. Hagler Obituary
Michael O. Hagler AZLE--Michael O. Hagler, 71, of Azle passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in his home. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Michael was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Portland, Ore. He was an avid fisherman who loved being on the water. He raised cattle and had a passion for vintage corvettes. He was witty, funny, and loved coffee shop conversation and could always tell a good story. He will be sorely missed. SURVIVORS: Wife, Nyla Hagler; children, Bryce Gustafson and wife, Kelly, Sean Hagler, and Brooke Hensel and her husband, Tom; grandchildren, Parker Hagler, Courtney Vennix, Katie Tittle, Elizabeth Tempelton, and Emily Graves.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -