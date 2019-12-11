Home

Michael Paul Jovais

Michael Paul Jovais MANSFIELD--Michael Paul Jovais, 20, of Mansfield, Texas, left us unexpectedly and far too early on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, Texas. Pastor Shea Reyenga will officiate. The family asks that attendees dress casual as Michael would have preferred everyone being comfortable. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sigma Chi's preferred charity, Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Michael was born June 5, 1999, in Arlington, Texas. He grew up playing video games, skateboarding, paintballing and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed being outdoors. Michael graduated from Lake Ridge High School where he played baseball and was an umpire for the American Umpire Association. He was a junior at Texas State University in San Marcos pursuing a BBA in Marketing and an active member of both Sigma Chi fraternity and the American Marketing Association. Michael will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. He was caring and kind with a big personality, a unique laugh and a smile that could light up a room. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his never-ending quest to make any situation fun. SURVIVORS: Michael is survived by his parents, Paul and Julie; and his sister, Maddie. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019
