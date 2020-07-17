Michael R. Calligaro FORT WORTH -- Michael R. Calligaro of Fort Worth, Texas went to be with the Lord on 07/10/2020. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m., Sat., July 18, Marty Leonard Community Chapel, Fort Worth. Visitation: 11 a.m. Michael was born 05/30/1957 to the late Dorothy (Kirby) Calligaro in Saginaw, MI. who preceded him in death in 2000 and Richard Calligaro of Michigan. Also surviving is one sister Vicki and Peter Allen and one brother Rickey and Kelly Calligaro. He is also survived by his good friend Priscilla Shaw, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael drove a semi-truck for 35+ years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his daughter, Catherine Calligaro; granddaughters, Payton, Kennedy and Berkley.