Michael Ray Lowe WEATHEFORD--Michael Ray Lowe, 68, of Weatherford, Texas, departed this world for heaven on Monday, July 22, 2019. After a courageous battle with cancer, he passed peacefully in his home with his beloved wife and two daughters by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church, 801 Friendship Road, Weatherford, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 North Elm St., Weatherford, Texas. Mike was born March 24, 1951, in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Richland High School. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. In 1971, he met and married his true love, Michele. They moved to Weatherford in 1976 and built a little house on a hill in the country where they would spend the next 43 years living, loving, laughing and raising their family. A master plumber by trade, Mike successfully owned and operated his own business for many years. He was a self-taught computer whiz and eventually turned his hobby into a job in IT. Due to his failing health, he retired from the job he loved at Joe R. Jones Construction in March 2019. A special thank you to Shannan Grove and the staff at Kindred Hospice for your loving kindness and caring of Mike. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ray Lowe. SURVIVORS: His devoted wife of 47 years, Michele Lowe; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Brian Bagwell; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Chris Flood; grandchildren, Alyssa Bagwell, Luke Bagwell, Loren Flood and Easton Flood; mother, Patsy Scribner Lowe; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Connie Duer; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Judy Lowe; sister and brother-in-law, Darla and Bobby Savage; many nieces and nephews; and his church family at Friendship Baptist Church in Weatherford where he was a longtime member.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019