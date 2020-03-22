Home

Michael Ray Weaver DALLAS--Michael Ray Weaver was born June 10, 1966, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Walter and Karen Ann Weaver. Cremation entrusted to Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth, Texas. Mike lived most of his adult life in the Dallas area. In his early years from 8 months through 16 years old, he lived in Oregon and then moved back to Texas. Mike was a fun-loving guy, enjoyed being around people, and was universally liked by everyone. He also loved his adopted pets. He liked to cook and was a talented photographer where he had many friends and acquaintances in the Dallas area. We will miss his warm smile and funny laugh. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Ann. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind brother, Douglas and sister, Lisa, both of Roseburg, Ore.; his father, Walter and stepmother, Vicki, both in Roseburg.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
