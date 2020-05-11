Michael Robert Ahola
1959 - 2020
Michael Robert Ahola FORT WORTH--On Friday, May 8, 2020, Michael Ahola, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 60. SERVICE: Mike's wish was to be cremated, and the family will hold a ceremony in Orr, Minn., at date TBD. MEMORIALS: In the place of flowers or personal donations, the family requests donations be made to Dallas DogRRR (https://www.dallasdogrrr.org/donate) in his honor. Mike was born June 18, 1959, in Orr, Minn., to Robert and Loretta Beckers Ahola. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Honduras and Belgium. Afterwards, he worked as an electrical/communications engineer. Mike had a passion for dogs and pet rescue. He and his wife often fostered and consistently failed to find them homes by adopting the animal themselves. Mike and his wife frequently traveled and enjoyed immersing himself in the history and culture of a region. Mike also loved World War II history, reading, hunting, and fishing. SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; mother, Loretta; father, Robert; children, Michael, Patrick, and Katie; sister, Wendy; brother, Jon; stepchildren, Michael and Richard; grandchildren, Felix and Finley; a herd of dogs; and many friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
Michael was such a wonderful man And he brought such joy to his wife Barbara. I am just so sad to learn of his passing
Shelley Plemons
Friend
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Daniel/Julie Cousin)
