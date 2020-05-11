Michael Robert Ahola FORT WORTH--On Friday, May 8, 2020, Michael Ahola, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 60. SERVICE: Mike's wish was to be cremated, and the family will hold a ceremony in Orr, Minn., at date TBD. MEMORIALS: In the place of flowers or personal donations, the family requests donations be made to Dallas DogRRR (https://www.dallasdogrrr.org/donate) in his honor. Mike was born June 18, 1959, in Orr, Minn., to Robert and Loretta Beckers Ahola. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Honduras and Belgium. Afterwards, he worked as an electrical/communications engineer. Mike had a passion for dogs and pet rescue. He and his wife often fostered and consistently failed to find them homes by adopting the animal themselves. Mike and his wife frequently traveled and enjoyed immersing himself in the history and culture of a region. Mike also loved World War II history, reading, hunting, and fishing. SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; mother, Loretta; father, Robert; children, Michael, Patrick, and Katie; sister, Wendy; brother, Jon; stepchildren, Michael and Richard; grandchildren, Felix and Finley; a herd of dogs; and many friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2020.