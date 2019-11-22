Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
For more information about
Michael Biegler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Aledo Brown Cemetery
Aledo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Biegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Robert Biegler


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Robert Biegler Obituary
Michael Robert Biegler FORT WORTH -- Michael Robert Biegler, 75, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Aledo Brown Cemetery in Aledo. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford 76086. Michael was born November 3, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He and his wife, Lisa Wingo Biegler spent 39 happy years together. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his children, Stewart Biegler and wife, Lillie, Michelle Sundstom and husband, Mark, and Angela Gosnell and husband, John; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother, Jimmy Biegler and wife, Terry, all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by many close friends, especially Mike Jalma, Ralph, and the Gudat family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -