Michael Robert Biegler FORT WORTH -- Michael Robert Biegler, 75, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Aledo Brown Cemetery in Aledo. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford 76086. Michael was born November 3, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He and his wife, Lisa Wingo Biegler spent 39 happy years together. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his children, Stewart Biegler and wife, Lillie, Michelle Sundstom and husband, Mark, and Angela Gosnell and husband, John; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother, Jimmy Biegler and wife, Terry, all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by many close friends, especially Mike Jalma, Ralph, and the Gudat family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019