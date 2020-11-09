Michael Sexton

May 22, 1951 - November 6, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Michael Ray Sexton, 69, joined his daughter Lacey in Heaven on November 6, 2020. He was born May 22, 1951, in Dallas, the son of C. Ray and Lillie Mae (Henderson) Sexton.

Mike graduated with high honors from Eastern Hills High School in 1969. He passed up a baseball scholarship from the University of Colorado and an academic scholarship from Baylor to play keyboards in various bands. Mike could hear a tune once and play it, and his special skill was to take an existing song and create new lyrics based on current events or any topic of conversation.

Mike attended the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating with a BA in History and Math. He taught math, algebra and geometry at JP Elder in FWISD and Fossil Ridge in Keller ISD. His fondest role was as a football coach during his time at JP Elder.

Mike married Julie Wauson of Hurst in 1975, and they had one daughter, Lacey Anne, in 1982. Although he and Julie divorced in the 90's, they remained great friends.

Mike was predeceased by his parents and his beloved daughter, Lacey. He is survived by his sister, Susan Sexton, of Fort Worth, and his 2 beloved "surrogate" grandsons, Bryant and Vann Luckett.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be postponed until it is safe for friends and family to celebrate his life. There will be many memories to share when we gather in Red River, NM, where Mike spent his youth fishing, tending horses, and playing piano.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store