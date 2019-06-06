|
|
Michael Shane Wilson FORT WORTH -- Michael Shane Wilson, 48, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 at White's Funeral Home in Azle. Michael Shane was born on December 28, 1970 in Fort Worth, Texas to Janet and Bob Westerfield. He graduated from Springtown High School. Michael Shane was a fun-loving man, and many say his smile would light up a room. He enjoyed listening to music and playing shuffleboard. Michael loved spending time with his grandsons and taking them to rodeos. Michael Shane is preceded in death by his grandmother and husband, Dorothy and George Hood; grandfather, H.B. Smith; father, Bob Westerfield; and grandparents, Ewell and Gayle Wilson. SURVIVORS: Michael Shane is survived by his parents, Janet and Jimmy Eisenman; daughter and husband, Kaylee and Cody Ramirez; bonus daughter, Macee Harden; beloved dog, George "Possum"; sister Delainie Allen; stepsister, Rebecca Forester; grandsons, Logan and Jayce; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019