Michael Shannon McCallum AZLE--Michael Shannon McCallum, 56, was born April 6, 1963, in Inglewood, Calif., the oldest of four children born to the late Michael Henry McCallum, M.D., and Shannon's mother, Patricia Hatchel McCallum Hodgson. Shannon came to Colleyville, Texas, in 1975, when he was 11 years old. He attended ACU, Pepperdine and graduated from the University of Texas, Dallas. Shannon lived in San Antonio in 2001. Being in the military reserves when 9-11 happened, he was deployed and served in the U.S. Navy and then later in the U.S. Army. His church home in San Antonio was Oak Hills Church. Later he lived in the Washington, D.C., area, attending the Fairfax Church of Christ in Alexandria, Va. SURVIVORS: Pat Hodgson and her husband, retired Colleyville veterinarian, Dale Hodgson. Shannon's siblings are: Carrie Sue McCallum Mazhar and husband, Tony; Matthew Brady McCallum; Timothy Ryan McCallum; Ruehlen Ray Hodgson and wife, Martha; Suehzen Dalene Hodgson Mosley and husband, Chris; and the late Juehle Anita Hodgson. Shannon's death is a great loss in the hearts of all his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and the family longs to see him on the other side of eternity.



