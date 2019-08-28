|
Michael Shawn Odom FORT WORTH - Michael died peacefully after a long illness on August 19, 2019. Mike was born in Alamagordo, N.M. on July 21, 1959, to parents Gene and Paula Odom. The family moved to Amarillo, Texas three months later where he attended school until moving to Fort Worth, Texas in 1973. Mike attended Southwest High School, TCU and served as a member of the US Air Force stationed in Sembach, Germany. In 1980 while serving abroad, he met and married his wife Carmen of Zaragoza, Spain. After being honorably discharged from the military, he went on to work and retire from the US Postal Service. Post-retirement Mike did volunteer work including Meals-On-Wheels, where he enjoyed the opportunity to help those in need. he would even carry extra umbrellas in his vehicle to hand out to the homeless caught in the rain. He enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and was always sensitive to their needs. In their free time Mike and Carmen loved traveling abroad. They traveled extensively through Europe, South and Central America, and in Africa where MIke summited Mt Kilimanjaro with his uncle Sandy. SURVIVORS: Mike is survivied by his wife Carmen; sons, Shawn and Damian; parents, Gene and Paula Odom; grandmother, Frances Skelton; brother, Matthew; sisters, Lisa and Roxann; the Perera, Lerin, Monton and Jimenez Families, plus several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019