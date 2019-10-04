|
Michael Smith RICHLAND HILLS -- Michael Smith, 72, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Michael was a loving and devoted family man. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 20 years of service. We will hold him dearly in our hearts forever. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda Smith; daughters, Valerie Fietkau, Christina Smith and Bethany Giefer; multiple grandchildren; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019