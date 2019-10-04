Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Smith Obituary
Michael Smith RICHLAND HILLS -- Michael Smith, 72, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Michael was a loving and devoted family man. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 20 years of service. We will hold him dearly in our hearts forever. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda Smith; daughters, Valerie Fietkau, Christina Smith and Bethany Giefer; multiple grandchildren; and countless friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now