Michael Terrance Rooney Obituary
Michael Terrance Rooney FORT WORTH--United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Michael "Mickey" Rooney, 73, flew his final mission on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. An exceptionally intelligent man and member of MENSA, Mike received his undergraduate degree from the University of Hawaii and furthered his education with a Master's degree from TCU. As a USAF C-130 pilot, he proudly served his country for 28 years. Mike steadfastly met every challenge he encountered and triumphed over each. He was an accomplished woodworker, metalworker, mechanic and mastered many other skills but, above all, he was a happy fun-loving guy who brightened up any room and shared joy and laughter with all he met. He was genuine in every way. SURVIVORS: His wife of 44 years, Delores; daughter, Heather; his 99-year-old mother, Grace; and big brother, Larry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -