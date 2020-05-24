Michael W. Goldman FORT WORTH--Michael W. Goldman, a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020. Mr. Goldman was 81. SERVICE: He was laid to rest privately on Thursday in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. Born in Dallas on Jan. 21, 1939, Michael was the son of Bernard and Lilaine Goldman. He grew up in Fort Worth on Princeton Street, which is now part of the TCU Campus. After graduating from R.L. Paschal High School, he attended Texas Christian University and served in the U.S. Army. In the early '60s, Mike went to work for an import company calling on a small group of Ben Franklin Stores in Northwest Arkansas, his buyer was Sam Walton. After a successful career, Michael played bridge and dedicated his life to helping over 20 non-profits in the community. He LOVED people and had an incredible sense of humor. For many years his business card read, "MICHAEL GOLDMAN Entrepreneur: Wars Fought, Revolutions Started, Uprisings Quelled, Tigers Tamed, Rooms Rented, Excuses Verified." SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 51 years, Rachel Pikkel Goldman, Michael is survived by his sons, Elliot S. Goldman and his wife, Heather, of Fort Worth, and Jeremy S. Goldman and his wife, Val; grandchildren, Grace, Grant, Winston and Wyatt Goldman; sister, Jena Goldman Hall; nieces, Jocelyn Hall Burton and her husband, Ron, Marni Hall and her husband, Ed Hallisey; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Ben, Maddie and Zac Burton and Shoshana Hallisey.