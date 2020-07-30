1/1
Michael Wayne Farris
Michael Farris DECATUR -- Michael Wayne Farris, 66, went to be with our Lord Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Dallas. Michael was born July 29, 1953 to Billy Gene and Helen LaRue (Gargis) Farris in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was united in marriage May 19, 1978 to Priscilla Terrie Torrez in Acapulco, Mexico. Michael owned and operated a ready mix company, Farris Concrete for over 30 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sage LaRue Farris. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Terrie Farris of Decatur; his son, Travis Farris and wife Kelly of Los Angeles, California; his daughter, Jessi Carder and husband Tank of Westworth Village; his grandchildren, Kasch, Kolt, and King Carder, and Delfina Farris; his brother, Gary Farris of Ft. Worth; numerous extended family and a host of friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
