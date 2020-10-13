Michael Wayne Hunt
December 18, 1963 - October 8, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Michael Wayne Hunt, loving husband, father, son, brother, was born on December 18, 1963 and passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2020.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 14 from 6-8 PM at Moore Funeral Home on Bowen Road. Funeral Service: Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home on Bowen Road. Interment to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens.
Those left to cherish his memory include: wife, Irma Hunt; mother, Frances Saviers; daughters, Amber, Brandie, Gladys; step-children, Samanta Plata, Elliot Plata; sisters, Beth Hunt; Carolyn Achilleos and husband, Pete, Debrah Ingram and husband Bobby; fur baby, Juno; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2020.