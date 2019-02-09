Michael Wheeler FORT WORTH--Dr. Michael Wheeler, 81, of Fort Worth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Houston holding hands with the ones he loved. Mike is survived by his children, Page Valentine, David Wheeler, Brent Wheeler, Craig Wheeler, Michael Wheeler, Holly Gibson, Wendy Duchene; his 12 grandchildren; and loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lois Wheeler, and sister, Gwen Autrey. Mike was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Temple, Texas, and graduated from Temple High in 1955. He enjoyed growing up in Temple and readily shared many fond stories of his childhood friends and escapades. He served in the Marine Corps and then went on to receive his BA in Psychology from UT Austin. At this time, he married Betty Kacir of Temple and they had three children, David, Brent, and Craig. Dr. Wheeler received scholarships to attend the University of Houston where he received his Ph.D. in 1959. Mike then began a long and successful career as a clinical psychologist in Fort Worth that would span for nearly 30 years. In Fort Worth he met and married Margaret Morris in 1970. Together they raised four children, Page, Michael, Holly, and Wendy. Mike was a fixture in the community, devoted husband and father, as well as a source of comfort and guidance to his many patients (and children) over the years. His children will miss his quirky sense of humor, the sound of his calm reassuring voice and they are thankful for all the sound advice and guidance along the way. He retired in 1998 in good health and enjoyed a long and active retirement. His interests were many: He was an avid vintage stereo collector, history buff, baseball stat savant, and loved his daily dog walking friends and boxers, Abby and Mulligan. His love of Tex-Mex and butter was legendary. Most of all, Mike loved keeping up with his seven children and 12 grandchildren while traveling around the country to do so. He loved and was loved very much. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of his life and adventures will be held tenatively at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Temple Garden Inn Conference Center. Please join us where it all began. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Legacy Boxer Rescue or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in his name. Email questions to [email protected]



