Michele Ann Turner Nimerick FORT WORTH--Michele Ann Turner Nimerick, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Fort Worth, Texas, hospital after a brief illness. Michele was born Nov. 6, 1943, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., to Harold Marketto and Catherine Skeeters Marketto. Shortly after her birth, her mother Catherine married Harold Turner. He adopted her as an infant. Her early life took her from Washington, D.C., to Illinois to Tennessee back to Illinois to Colorado and then to Texas. She attended North Texas State University and was an active member in Tri-Delta Gamma. In 1964, she graduated with honors with a BA in Education and a minor in math. She married William Calmes Warren the same year and began her elementary school teaching career in Dallas. She taught in Texas and New Mexico for 18 years. Michele returned to school to pursue a degree in engineering and in 1983 she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Texas El Paso. After graduating she accepted a position with General Dynamics as an electrical engineer. She worked for General Dynamics (which later became Lockheed Martin) for 12 years. While there, she met Gerald Nimerick. The two were married in Jefferson, Texas, in 1990. She again changed career paths in 1995 and became a consultant, teaching companies to write federal grants. Upon retiring she and her husband, Jerry enjoyed many years of traveling in their RV throughout the United States. They traveled through all 48 contiguous states and spent time in their favorite vacation destination, Hawaii. Michele enjoyed volunteering in schools and mentoring students. She was active in Trinity Terrace volunteering in the library. Michele was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Turner and Harold Turner; her husband, Gerald Nimerick; and one daughter, Catherine Jane Warren. SURVIVORS: Michele is survived by her children, Melissa Hall (Rusty), Fort Worth and James Warren, Fort Worth; stepchildren, Greg Nimerick (Selena), Singapore, and Dr. Jenny Nimerick (David Ellenbogen), Austin; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Turner (Karen), Fort Worth; sisters, Barbara McMahon (Pat) Basalt, Colo., and Krista Landgraf, Chino, Calif.; and six nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to James Warren at jamwar1975@yahoo.com. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A joint celebration of life for Michele and her daughter, Cathi, is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Her life passion was to encourage girls to pursue careers in math and science. To honor that interest a memorial has been established in her name to GEMS - Girls Excelling in Math and Science. MEMORIALS: May be made to Giving.Purdue.edu/InMemoryofMicheleNimerick.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.