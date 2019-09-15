|
|
Michele "Shell" Gray MANSFIELD - Michele Gray, 55, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2019, while in the Dallas Methodist Hospital. SERVICE: 1:30pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Skyvue Funeral Home. Michelle was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mattie Almand, Carl Gray, Dorila Gray; father, Jerry Gray and faithful fur-baby, Rebel. Michele will be remembered most for her love of family, animals, and terrific sense of humor. Our hearts are heavy with our loss. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA in honor of Michele. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her parents, Roy and Betty Bales; brothers, Carey Gray and wife Louisa, Richard Bales; sister, Judy Wilson and husband Willie, Susie Weiler and Rosie Duke; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and best feline friend, Sparkle.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019