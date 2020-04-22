|
|
Michelle Renee Uvalle ARLINGTON -- Michelle Renee Uvalle, 53, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Fort Worth , Texas. SERVICE: A private visitation was held for the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Michelle was born on April 15, 1967 in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she lived with her mother and siblings. Later on she moved to Colorado where she spent most of her outgoing life with her two sons, Christopher and Anthony. Most people knew Michelle mainly for her electrifying presence shaking the room with life. She would put a smile on your face, but she wasn't there to please anybody. She was the most down to earth person any stranger would want to meet, and for the people that did, would want to honor and get to know more. Her personality was not only filled with driven determination but was also full of surprise. Being such a people person, you always knew where you stood with her. Michelle brightened up the lives of anyone she came across with her laughter. She was the mother of two sons and a grandmother to four grandchildren. She was a passionate softball player, pool expert and an avid motorcyclist. She spent the remainder of her life residing in Texas, where she met the love of her life, her husband, Gene. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Gene Arrington, Jr.; sons, Christopher Maestas, wife, Kayla and children, Crucito Esperanza, Vicente; and Anthony Uvalle, wife, Sarah, and daughter, Ava; her mother, Jennie Uvalle; siblings, John Uvalle, Connie Wessel, Ginger Escalante, Roseannette Herrera and Joe Uvalle, Jr. and their families; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020