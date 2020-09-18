Michelle Santos

February 20, 1953 - September 7, 2020

Hurst, Texas - Michelle deeply loved God, her Family and friends.

She was a fun loving woman.

She was survived by her husband, Robert Santos; her 2 daughters and families, Brianna, Kris Lamb and their son, Kailer, Cristina, Bill sims and their son, Jace; 5 Siblings, Rick, Tony, Tina, Frazier, Heather and their families; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, Richard Zapoli and Lee Russell.

She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

We are sure that she would not want anyone to stay sad, but to remember her in a positive light and the fun times we all had together!





