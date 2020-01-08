|
Mickey Coates GRANBURY -- Mickey Coates, 72, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olivet. SURVIVORS: He leaves on this earth, his wife of 55 1/2 years, Donna; two sons, Kevin and Shane; daughter, Angie and husband, Terry Hanson; five grandchildren, Josh, Jacob, and Kamen Coates and T.J. and Stephen Hanson; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Pam and husband, Dave Martin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020