Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Mickey Coates GRANBURY -- Mickey Coates, 72, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olivet. SURVIVORS: He leaves on this earth, his wife of 55 1/2 years, Donna; two sons, Kevin and Shane; daughter, Angie and husband, Terry Hanson; five grandchildren, Josh, Jacob, and Kamen Coates and T.J. and Stephen Hanson; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Pam and husband, Dave Martin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020
