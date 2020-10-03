Miguel Angel Moreno

September 17, 1974 - September 23, 2020

Arlington , Texas - Devoted and loving father, son, uncle, brother, and husband will be honored Sunday September 27, at River Legacy Science Center in Arlington, Texas. Memorial will take place at 3 o'clock in the afternoon.

Miguel is survived by his three children, wife Mary, mother Janie Moreno, father George and stepmother Espie.

Surviving family also includes:

Beloved sisters; Marisol, May, Mandy, Ariel,

Brother: Xavi

Brothers-in-law: Aden, Clarke, Jamie, Matthew, and Mark

Sisters-in-law: Kelly, Liz,Dana, Debbie

In laws: Patsy and Jerry Crombie, John and Phyllis Mcilravy

Nieces and Nephews: Brittany, Mackenzie, Milo, Clarissa, Tristan, Justin, Aeon, Hillary, Tuesday, Brinly, Dakota, Chloe, Hyland, Hayley, Holly, Heidi, Havannah, and Reese





