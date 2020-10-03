1/1
Miguel Angel Moreno
1974 - 2020
Miguel Angel Moreno
September 17, 1974 - September 23, 2020
Arlington , Texas - Devoted and loving father, son, uncle, brother, and husband will be honored Sunday September 27, at River Legacy Science Center in Arlington, Texas. Memorial will take place at 3 o'clock in the afternoon.
Miguel is survived by his three children, wife Mary, mother Janie Moreno, father George and stepmother Espie.
Surviving family also includes:
Beloved sisters; Marisol, May, Mandy, Ariel,
Brother: Xavi
Brothers-in-law: Aden, Clarke, Jamie, Matthew, and Mark
Sisters-in-law: Kelly, Liz,Dana, Debbie
In laws: Patsy and Jerry Crombie, John and Phyllis Mcilravy
Nieces and Nephews: Brittany, Mackenzie, Milo, Clarissa, Tristan, Justin, Aeon, Hillary, Tuesday, Brinly, Dakota, Chloe, Hyland, Hayley, Holly, Heidi, Havannah, and Reese


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2020.
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
