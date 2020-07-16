1/1
Miguel Gobea FORT WORTH-- Miguel Gobea passed away July 12, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth and was a paint and body man for the family business Gobea paint and body. Miguel enjoyed life spending time with family fishing and joking, being an uncle, father and was the life of our family. He will be truly missed! A Time for Everything Ecclesiastes 3:1-22 SURVIVORS: His son, Miguel Gobea, Jr.; mother and step-father, Yvonne and Rafael Miramontes; father, Felipe Gobea; sister, Genevette Gobea; brother, Felipe Gobea Jr; grandmother, Ruth Galindo; step-grandfather, Artemio Mendez; various cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews & nieces.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 16, 2020.
