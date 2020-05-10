Mike Henry Ingle FORT WORTH--On Monday, May 5, 2020, Mike Henry Ingle, loving husband, father of five, and dear friend to many, passed away at the age of 64. Mike was born Dec. 5, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a longtime machinist working for Triangle Machine, manufacturing airplane parts. On June 30, 1989, Mike married Lexa Leigh Tucker. They raised two sons, Blake and Billy, and a daughter, Brenee'. Mike also had two other children he loved dearly: his son, Ronnie, and his daughter, Michelle. Mike had many hobbies like hunting and being outdoors, and loved nothing more than a good time with friends. From hosting Super Bowl parties to frequent poker nights, Mike always enjoyed the companionship of his dear friends and loved ones. He appreciated and enjoyed a wide range of music and television. Most importantly, he was known for his deep compassion for others and his willingness to help a friend in need. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Glen; his mother, Robbie Sue; his sister, Barbara; and his grandson, Emilio. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lexa Ingle; his children, Ronnie, Michelle, Blake, Billy and Brenee'; his sisters, Diane and Shirley; his brother, Glen; as well as, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. VIEWING: A closed casket viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the Shannon Rosehill Funeral Home, 7301 East Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. A funeral service will be held the following day at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the same location. Current circumstances limit the maximum attendance for the chapel service to 40 attendees, while the outside interment will be open for all to come.