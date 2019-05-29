Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Mike Peacock Obituary
Mike Peacock FORT WORTH--Mike Peacock, 71, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Laurel Land. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice and Hospice Plus. Mike worked as a salesman for Aerospace Ind for Allied Aerospace. He was an avid golfer and boatman. Mike was considered the caregiver of the family always willing to help his aunts and uncles in their later years. Mike was preceded in death by parents, Dow and Elizabeth Peacock; and brother, Don Peacock. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Bill and wife, Faye Peacock; three nephews; numerous cousins; and longtime friends, Gerry Jones and George Bray.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2019
