Mike Smith BURLESON -- Mike Smith, 87, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Fri., Aug. 14, Payne Springs UMC, 9667 TX-198, Mabank, Texas 75156. Burial: Payne Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thur., Aug. 13, Laurel Land, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Mike requested you make a memorial donation to M.D. Anderson Cancer Research or the Cal Farley Boys Ranch, Amarillo, Texas. Mike was born November 29, 1932 in Eustace, Texas to Ethel M. Key and Ross Smith. He was a graduate of Eustace High School. Mike married the love of his life, Gale, May 31, 1951 in Eustace. They remained married until her passing August 10, 1995. Mike served Honorably in the Air Force. He was a dedicated man and employee. He worked as a Field Engineer for Burroughs /Unisys Corp. until retirement. He had a passion for restoring cars and spending time with his family. Mike was preceded in death by Gale, his parents, Teri Dale Smith, Stephen Michael Smith and Melba Smith. SURVIVORS: Children, Doug Smith, Laurie (Rick) Hanson, Amy (Chris) Hess; grandchildren, Stephen Hanson, Keith (Hailey) Hanson, Eric Hess and Jamie Daly; and great-grandson, Lucas Hanson.