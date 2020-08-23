Mike Smith BURLESON--Mike Smith, 87, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. FUNERAL: was held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Payne Springs United Methodist Church, Mabank, Texas, with burial in the Payne Springs Cemetery. Visitation: was held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Laurel Land, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Mike requested you make a memorial donation to M.D. Anderson Cancer Research or Cal Farley Boys Ranch, Amarillo, Texas. Mike was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Eustace, Texas, to Ethel M. Key and Ross Smith. He was a graduate of Eustace High School. Mike married the love of his life, Gale, May 31, 1951, in Eustace. They remained married until her passing Aug. 10, 1995. Mike served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a dedicated man and employee. He worked as a field engineer for Burroughs/Unisys Corp. until retirement. He had a passion for restoring cars and spending time with his family. Mike was preceded in death by Gale; his parents; Teri Dale Smith; Stephen Michael Smith; and Melba Smith. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children, Doug Smith, Laurie Hanson and her husband, Rick, Amy Hess and her husband, Chris; grandchildren, Stephen Hanson and Kyle Baggs, Keith Hanson and wife, Hailey, Eric Hess and Jamie Daly; great-grandson, Lucas Hanson.