Mildred Ann Denning Harrison ARLINGTON -- Mildred Ann Denning Harrison, left this earthly life for her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. VISITATION: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas 76013. Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. at Tomlin Cemetery, 2301 Canyonwood Drive, Arlington, Texas. Born in Bryson, Texas, on August 8, 1936, she was the daughter of Marshall Houston and Roberta Ann Bennett Denning. Mildred was a graduate of Seymour High School, Class of 1954, graduating 3rd in a class of 105. After finishing high school, two days later she moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She applied for a job with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, was hired immediately and retired in 1961. Mildred was a longtime resident of Arlington. Mildred married the love of her life, James Thomas Harrison, on December 29, 1956, and they immediately started building their life and family together. Their long and happy union was blessed by two sons, and one daughter. Her primary focus was raising, loving, and caring for her husband and their children. Mildred was always there to make her family feel loved and special. Both Mildred and her husband James, were members of Northwest Baptist Church. Both were baptized on February 23, 2014. Mildred was a member of numerous organizations including; Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars and National Society Daughters of the Union. Mildred also served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Tomlin Cemetery Association faithfully alongside her husband, James, whom served as President; both served for 56 years. She also enjoyed working on the genealogy of both her and James' families. She treasured her Bennett and Denning roots. Mildred was loved by all of her family and many lifelong friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her beloved Mother and Father, Roberta Ann Bennett Denning and Marshall Houston Denning; her beloved sister, Lois Gene Denning Qualls; her beloved husband of 58 years, James Thomas Harrison; and her sweet, beloved son, William Marshall "Bill" Harrison.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019