|
|
Mildred Corley O'Kane ARLINGTON--Mildred Corley O'Kane, 96, passed into eternal life on Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Visitation: 6 p.m. Friday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Mille was born to Martin Joseph and Anne Costello Corley on July 19, 1923, in Jersey City, N.J. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1941, she began a long career as an executive secretary for American Airlines in Manhattan in 1943. Millie married the love of her life, Jim O'Kane, on Sept. 14, 1957. Their marriage lasted 51 years until Jim's passing in 2009. Millie was a devout Catholic, and was involved in many activities of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Arlington. She was one of the founding members of the parish Bereavement Ministry. Her many deviled eggs were provided to decades of families attending funerals of loved ones. Millie was preceded in eternity by her beloved husband, James Joseph O'Kane; brothers Martin and Thomas Corley; and her sisters, Mary Rowan, Rita Achong, Madeline Smith, Gloria Gillespie, Gertrude Maltese, Katherine Corley, Dorothy Corley, and Dorothy Cannon. SURVIVORS: Millie is survived by her son, James Joseph O'Kane of Arlington, Texas; her grandson, James John O'Kane of Portland, Ore.; her granddaughter, Katharine Lurie O'Kane of Austin, Texas; and her great-granddaughters, Evelyn, Olivia, and Juliette O'Kane of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by dozens of loving nieces and nephews who filled her life with love.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020