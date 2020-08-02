Mildred Kathleen Bonner Bryant DALLAS--Mildred Kathleen Bonner Bryant passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside service is planned. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be sent to the American Kennel Club's Take the Lead Program or their Canine Health Foundation. Mildred was born Oct. 26, 1921, in Clovis, N.M. She was the daughter of Thomas and Mildred Bonner. She grew up in Clovis, where she attended high school. After completing high school, Mildred attended Eastern New Mexico College in Portales, N.M., and then Baylor University School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas. It was at Baylor that Mildred met her husband, Dr. David Bryant. Mildred and David were married Nov. 6, 1943. They shared 55 years together, for the most part living in Bridgeport, Texas, where Dr. Bryant practiced family medicine. Together, Mildred and David raised three children. Not only was Mildred a devoted wife and mother, she dedicated much time to civic duties in Bridgeport. She served on the school board for 13 years, was on the board of the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce in addition to being very involved in the First Presbyterian Church. Perhaps what people will remember most about her is her passion for dogs; and her involvement in the sport of purebred dogs. She established Milbryan Kennels in 1958 and began breeding and exhibiting dogs, focusing on Cairn Terriers, Lhasa Apsos, Sealyham Terriers, Dachshunds and Doberman Pinschers. During her time as a breeder, she enjoyed much success in the show ring as owner or co-owner of 89 champions. She served twice as president of the Cairn Terrier Club of America and was a past delegate to the American Kennel Club. She was a member of the Fort Worth Kennel Club and charter member of the North Texas Terrier Club. "Milly;" as she was often called, began her career judging dog shows in 1969 and at that time stopped breeding and exhibiting in order to focus on judging. Mildred's judging assignments took her all over the United States and included international assignments in Mexico, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Colombia. Mildred will also forever be known for her love of turquoise jewelry, a nod to her New Mexico upbringing. She always had turquoise on no matter the occasion. She loved to needlepoint and play bridge. During their 55 years of marriage, Mildred and David traveled the world. Their travels included Europe, the Greek Islands, sailing on the Amazon River, and visiting the Great Pyramid at Giza. She loved to spoil her three grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Big Mama." They adored her magnanimous personality and always knew they could depend on their "Big Mama" for laughter and fun times- and sometimes for things their parents said "no" such as a new dog. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Dr. David W. Bryant II; and daughter, Karen Sue Bryant White. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bryant Elder, son-in-law, Dr. William Elder, along with grandchildren, Allison Elder Dickey and her husband, Cullen, David Austin White and his wife, Ana, and Lexie Elder Aderhold and her husband, Cullen. Mildred had three beloved great-grandchildren, Warren Dickey, Tripp and Lou Lou Aderhold. The family would like to thank The Good Samaritan Village in Denton, Texas, and The Forum in Dallas, Texas for their good care of Mildred during her last years.