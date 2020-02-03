Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred L. Leon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred L. Leon Obituary
Mildred L. Leon FORT WORTH--Mildred L. Leon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Monday at Mount Olivet. Mildred was born in Prentiss, Miss., to parents, Homer and Ella Jane Roberts. She was one of nine children. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Family attributes her long life to staying busy. Even into her 90s, Mildred insisted on doing for herself. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; daughter, Wanda; and granddaughter, Renea. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Linda and husband, Kenny, Lori, Brian and wife, Sara, and Danny; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -