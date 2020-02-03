|
Mildred L. Leon FORT WORTH--Mildred L. Leon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Monday at Mount Olivet. Mildred was born in Prentiss, Miss., to parents, Homer and Ella Jane Roberts. She was one of nine children. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Family attributes her long life to staying busy. Even into her 90s, Mildred insisted on doing for herself. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; daughter, Wanda; and granddaughter, Renea. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Linda and husband, Kenny, Lori, Brian and wife, Sara, and Danny; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 3, 2020