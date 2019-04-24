Mildred Louise Wesley FORT WORTH--Mildred "Millie" Louise Duesman Wesley, 82, a retired employee of AT&T Southwestern Bell and longtime Fort Worth resident, died peacefully at home Saturday, April 20, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, P.O. Box 15610, Fort Worth, TX 76119 or a . Millie was born to Herman and Rachel Duesman on Feb. 14, 1937, in Pilot Point, Texas, and graduated from Pilot Point High School. She married her love, Noel Alton Wesley, on June 13, 1959; they were married for 39 years. After graduation, she worked for Montgomery Wards, but once she was hired by Southwestern Bell, a 40-year relationship developed. Millie was known to be a dependable and hardworking employee. Millie was loved by all that knew her and well-known for her delicious cooking, especially her pies. Everyone always looked for them at family gatherings. She was creative and could fix anything; a true fixer-upper, she flipped houses before flipping houses was cool. Millie was kind, loyal and a true servant at heart; her family and friends knew she would do anything for them. She was adored by her grandchildren who called her "Grammie." Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Alton Wesley, and her parents, Herman and Rachel Duesman. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Ren‚e Long (husband, Sam), Steven Wesley (wife, Hannah), Denise Bruner (husband, Byron); grandchildren, Katie and Will Morgan, Cade, Ellie and Trent Wesley, Gracie and James Bruner; stepgrandchildren, Lyndsay Snider, Rhett Long, Ryan Long; and four stepgreat-grandchildren; she is also survived by her siblings, Margaret Ann Wilde, Joyce Green, Ralph Duesman and Leo Duesman.



