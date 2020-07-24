Mildred M. Minshew LAKE WORTH -- Mildred M. Minshew, 81 of Lake Worth, passed away July 21, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home chapel. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park, Reno, Texas Mildred was born December 7, 1938 in Fort Worth to Frank Levon Summers and Reba Shook Summers. She married Charles Minshew. Mildred was a good cook and loved animals and birds. She and Charles raised Yorkies. She cherished and loved her kids and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donald Minshew; her sister, Judy Martin; and her brother, Dailous Summers. SURVIVORS: husband, Charles L. Minshew; children, Charles D. Minshew and wife Charlotte, Franklin D. Minshew and wife Gayla, Billy C. Minshew. Grandchildren, Charles Leon Minshew, Lisa M. Wood, Colton D. Minshew, Hayden Minshew, Johann Minshew, Christiaan Minshew. Great Grandchildren. Leela Wood, Joshua Wood. Sister, Annanette Grimmett.