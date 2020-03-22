|
Mildred Marie Payne FORT WORTH--Mildred Marie Payne, 93, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. INTERMENT: will be privately held by her immediate family. Memorial Service: Pending at Greenwood Funeral Home. Mildred was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Fort Worth, Texas, the second child of Henry Dewey Erby and LaRue Kiker Erby. She grew up in Fort Worth and attended Polytechnic High School. After graduation in 1943, Mildred attended TCU where she met her beloved husband, Howard W. Payne. They were married June 4, 1949, in Fort Worth. Mildred worked as a typist, secretary and executive assistant in Wichita Falls, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa before moving back to Fort Worth in 1961 to raise her family. In 1974, she become a staff member at TCU and worked as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 1997. Her most memorable contribution to enriching student life at TCU was joining with her husband as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for many wonderful years following her retirement. Mildred was also a devoted member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents; and two sisters, Hazel LaRue Skjersaa and Betty Lou Riddell. SURVIVORS: Sons, Thomas H. Payne and wife, Lisa, and H. Whitney Payne Jr. and wife, Susie; granddaughters, Kendall Payne Slagle and husband, Randall, Kelli Payne Rollins and husband, Austin, and Lindsey Nielson; great-grandsons, Randall Wayne Slagle III and Lawson Howard Rollins; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020