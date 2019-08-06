Home

Mildred Martina Wagner BENBROOK--Mildred M. Wagner, 89, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her bedside on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Road, Fort Worth, 76116. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126, with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Mildred was born in the Pottsville community of Hamilton County on Nov. 10, 1929, to Gustav and Emma Pietzsch. She married Ben Wagner in 1949. Ben and Mildred were charter members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Worth. Mildred's life was centered around her strong Christian faith. Mildred was preceded in death by her loving and dedicated husband, Ben; her parents; and her five brothers. SURVIVORS: Son, Robert Wagner (Linda); daughter, Cathy Gonzalez (Jerry); son, Paul Wagner; her brother, Jerome Pietzsch (Alice); sister-in-law, Lela Mae Pietzsch; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; extended family; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019
