Mildred Phillips-Gant
Mildred Phillips- Gant FORT WORTH -- Mildred Phillips-Gant received her Crown Of Righteousness Saturday, May 23. GRAVESIDE: 1:00 pm Friday at Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 - 4 p.m. Thursday at Baker Funeral Home. Memorial at a later date. SURVIVORS: Cynthia Elenore Gant and Tracy , Betty Jean Gant- Fretwell and Barbara Jeaneatte Gant Freeborn and Robert Freeborn and a host of friends and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
