Millard Daniel "Dan" McLallen RUNAWAY BAY -- Dr. Millard Daniel "Dan" McLallen, 89, passed away on March 2, 2020, with his family by his side. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held in celebration of his life well lived on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hurst, Texas. Interment at a later date will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Burnett will officiate. Dan was born on February 24, 1931 to Samuel and Hester (Jones) McLallen in Fowler, Colorado. He was a graduate of Hereford High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Wayland Baptist College before serving in the Army during the Korean War. Dan married the love of his life, Laura Stringer, on August 18, 1955. He was a proud father and grandfather, who was passionate about education, faith and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura McLallen; his daughter and son-in-law, Luann and Jim Woolverton; and granddaughter, Jennifer. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Sammie Travis; his son, Ben McLallen and wife Tami; 2 grandchildren, Morgan and Travis; his nephew, Kevin Travis; his niece, Susan Wegener and his great-nephew, Austin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020