Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Millard McLallen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millard Daniel "Dan" McLallen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millard Daniel "Dan" McLallen Obituary
Millard Daniel "Dan" McLallen RUNAWAY BAY -- Dr. Millard Daniel "Dan" McLallen, 89, passed away on March 2, 2020, with his family by his side. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held in celebration of his life well lived on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hurst, Texas. Interment at a later date will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Burnett will officiate. Dan was born on February 24, 1931 to Samuel and Hester (Jones) McLallen in Fowler, Colorado. He was a graduate of Hereford High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Wayland Baptist College before serving in the Army during the Korean War. Dan married the love of his life, Laura Stringer, on August 18, 1955. He was a proud father and grandfather, who was passionate about education, faith and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura McLallen; his daughter and son-in-law, Luann and Jim Woolverton; and granddaughter, Jennifer. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Sammie Travis; his son, Ben McLallen and wife Tami; 2 grandchildren, Morgan and Travis; his nephew, Kevin Travis; his niece, Susan Wegener and his great-nephew, Austin.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -