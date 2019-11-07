Home

More Obituaries for Millard Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millard Filmore Perkins

Millard Filmore Perkins Obituary
Millard Filmore Perkins BOYD--Millard Filmore Perkins, 98, a retired General Dynamics employee, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Granbury. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd. Visitation: One hour prior to service. The Reverend Mark Autry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Leader Perkins. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Gwendolyn Oliver of Granbury; sons, Clifford Perkins of Dallas and Roderick Perkins of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughter, Chelsea Miller; other relatives; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019
