Millard Filmore Perkins BOYD--Millard Filmore Perkins, 98, a retired General Dynamics employee, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Granbury. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd. Visitation: One hour prior to service. The Reverend Mark Autry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Leader Perkins. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Gwendolyn Oliver of Granbury; sons, Clifford Perkins of Dallas and Roderick Perkins of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughter, Chelsea Miller; other relatives; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019