Milton Delano Coker IRVING--Milton Delano Coker, 81, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Irving, Texas, with his family by his side. Milton was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Franklin Eugene Coker and Aubrey Jane Coker. Milton was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Coker; mother, Aubrey Jane Coker; and his brother, Warren Coker. SURVIVORS: Son, avid Coker and wife, Cathey; son, Daniel Coker and wife, Stephanie; brother, Donald Dee Coker and wife, Elaine, of Arlington, Texas; sister, Latricia Johnson and husband, Alvin, of Marshfield, Mo.; granddaughter, Sidney Coker and spouse, David Ashenhart, of Bryan, Texas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019