Milton Satla "Doug" Douglas
1934 - 2020
Milton Satla "Doug" Satla FORT WORTH -- Milton Satla Douglas "Doug", 86, passed away in his home in Fort Worth on July 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Born May 30, 1934, Doug was a 1951 graduate of Keller High School. He went on to join the United States Air Force and was stationed at Carswell AFB. Doug married Loretta (Penny) Johnson in 1960 and together, they had three children. Doug was an avid fisherman and camper. In addition, he enjoyed antique automobiles, restoring Model T's and numerous other vehicles. Doug was also an avid fan of English Bulldogs thanks to his daughter and owned numerous ones over a 40-year span. He spent many years as a new home builder in the mid-cities area and his work can still be seen today. Never one to sit, in retirement he delivered new trucks around the US and Canada and drove school buses for Birdville ISD. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Leota and Milton; as well as daughter, Cathy Diane. SURVIVORS: His wife of 60 years, Penny; their daughter, Debra Childress of Colorado Springs, Colo.; their son, Christopher of Fort Worth, Texas; two grandchildren, Helena and Daniel; daughter, Virginia and son, Thomas from a previous marriage; two great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
