Milton Tisby Jr FORT WORTH -- Milton Tisby Jr passed away at his home surrounded in love by his family on May 4, 2020 at the age of 65. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., May 15, Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m., May 14, Gregory Spencer Funeral Home. Milton " Juneboy" Tisby Jr was born September 5, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas to Milton Tisby Sr and Agnes Tisby. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, loving brother and unforgettable to anyone he encountered. Milton was an equipment operator for Lockheed Martin for 38 years until he retired in 2017; he was passionate about his work and the corporation. He is preceded in death by Milton Tisby Sr. (Father) and Agnes Tisby (Mother). SURVIVORS: His wife of 45 years, Glenda Anderson-Tisby of Fort Worth; children, Simitria Walton (Odell Jr), Almeisha Tisby; 2 grandchildren, Makalyn Washington and Breydon Williams; siblings, Barbara Brazier (Odell) and Michiko Tisby (Eva); as well as a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.