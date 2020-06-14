Mirah Christene Bradford FORT WORTH--Mirah Christene Bradford, 49, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, from liver disease at a local hospital. Mirah was born Nov. 23, 1970, in Bridgeport to Linda Oliver (mother) and Carl Pittman (Father), she considered north Texas home. Mirah, a proud Poly Parrot, was a graduate of Fort Worth's Polytechnic High School's Class of '89. Her interests and accomplishments included Teen Court, editor of the yearbook as a senior, member of the track team, and member of the JV basketball team. Additionally, she won numerous awards for her writings, the proudest of which included becoming a delegate to Anytown, USA. She later attended Tarrant County College and Dallas Baptist University. Mirah worked for Wal-mart for 11 years making close friends and becoming mentors to many. While at Wal-mart, she helped coordinate many charity events, including in-store events for the Children's Miracle Network. In turn, this influenced her later career as an event coordinator enabling her to bring together her love of world cultures and event coordination. She especially enjoyed facilitating various African festivals throughout Texas. She most recently worked as a mental health peer support specialist for MHMR. Resonating with her more than any other, this position allowed her to both support individuals and draw attention to the importance of mental health. For Mirah, her greatest joys came from her son, Marshal, as well as helping people in many ways. SURVIVORS: Son, Marshal Sproull of Fort Worth, Texas; mother, Linda Oliver of Kaufman, Texas; father, Carl Pittman of Bangkok, Thailand; sister, Kanda Smith of Colorado; brother, Woodie Oliver of Texas; sister, Wendi Oliver of Arlington, Texas; sister, Kandi Goodwin of Oklahoma; three nephews; three nieces; seven cousins; three aunts; an uncle; close friends; soul sister, Sharon (Bossy) Richie and children, Steven Richie and Alysen Richie Hubbard; and soul sister, Julia Heifrich. SERVICE: 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Crossroads Church Arlington, 3221 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, Texa, 76013. Mirah Loved live plants. Live plants may be sent to 4525 Trueland Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119, prior to her service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Liver Foundation.