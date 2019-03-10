Miriam E. Shuck FORT WORTH--Miriam E. Shuck, 98, passed away Thursday evening, March 7, 2019, at an area hospice. She had been transferred there from a Fort Worth hospital from earlier that day. We always thought Miriam would make it to 100 but she was 20 days short of her 99th birthday. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Independence Chapel. Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Miriam was born March 27, 1920, in Imlertown, Pa. She was the daughter of Estella and David Price. She has one living sibling, Pearl Price Gottshall of Altoona, Pa. Miriam graduated from Bedford High School and married in 1940 leaving Pennsylvania with her husband, Joe, her high school sweetheart, and their daughter, Anna, to move to Alliance, Ohio. Joe was drafted into the Navy in World War II and was in basic training when the war ended. Like all patriotic men of that era, he was eager to go and fight to protect his country. Fortunately he didn't have to. Miriam and the small family moved to Fort Worth in 1952 so Joe could start an aerial spraying company. Joe had bought a small plane while still in Ohio and soon became an expert pilot. The couple bought a pair of World War I Stearmans and had them converted to aerial sprayers. They operated the crop spraying service in West Texas and Kansas for 30 years. Miriam was gregarious and worked at the Fair Oaks Monnig's Department Store in the gift wrap department for years, where she made many friends among the staff. She enjoyed her home, and she continued to live alone after Joe's death, always keeping a fastidious house and yard. She swept up any errant leaves that fell in her yard up until her final days. She loved to visit with friends and family and always kept a pot of coffee going. Miriam was a member of the River Oaks Christian Church. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn sister; her husband, Joseph, in 2004; and Joe's sister, Virginia Williams. SURVIVORS: Child, Anna M. Blair (J. Noel) of Fort Worth, Texas; sibling, Pearl Gottshall (Grant) of Altoona, Pa.; grandchildren, Robyn D. Albano (Jim) of Kansas City, Mo., and T. Lance Blair of Azle, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kristin M. Ferrell (Jason) of Fort Worth, Texas, Joseph Albano and Evan David Albano of Kansas City, Mo.; great-great-grandchildren, Tristin P. Ferrell, Kennedy P. Ferrell, Remington Ferrell and Richard Ferrell of San Augustine, Texas; nieces and nephews, Gretchen Gottshall, Susan Gottshall, Sara Gottshall, David Gottshall, all of Altoona, Pa., Susan Unruh (Sam) and Paula Reese (Mike) of Hilmar, Calif.; plus a host of other family and friends.



