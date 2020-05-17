Miryam Leyva Stewart FORT WORTH--Miryam Leyva Stewart was reunited with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a lengthy illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: The service for family will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Instructions for accessing live streaming of the service may be found on the Facebook page "Remembering Miryam Stewart." MEMORIALS: The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her memory to either the Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 East Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76103; the Tarrant County Food Bank, 2525 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107; or a favorite charity of donor's choice. Miryam was born to Evelio Leyva and Rosa Yabor Leyva in Las Tunas, Cuba, on June 10, 1951. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1957 where her father was employed at the Hotel Thayer, West Point, N.Y. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1970 and Mount St. Mary's College in 1974. She went on to earn a Master's of Business Administration Degree from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Ala., in 1979. Besides her academic accomplishments, Miryam's true passion was her family. She married Scott Stewart in July 1973, and they raised two wonderful children, Jaclyn Renee and Blake Erwin. Miryam devoted her entire existence to her children, and her biggest regret, during her lengthy illness, was her limited ability to be actively involved with her grandchildren. Her other passion was a love of her pets and other strays that she was able to reunite with their families or re-home. Miryam's professional life began as a system analyst/programmer at Jacksonville State University in 1977 and later at Champlin Petroleum in Fort Worth. In 1983, she was happy to become a "full-time mom." Later on as an "empty nester" she worked part time as a Spanish teacher for elementary students at Trinity Christian Academy in Aledo, Texas. Here she was able to satisfy her love for kids by teaching, which re-energized her life with new purpose. Frequently, when out in the community, she would hear one of her students call out "Mrs. Senora Stewart" and proceed to give her a big hug. After this experience, she beamed with happiness and had a bounce in her step. All that witnessed this encounter would then understand why teachers commit to their profession. Miryam was also a dedicated volunteer, offering to help the less fortunate, and to support church and community causes. Whether performing PTA duties for the school, serving meals at a community food kitchen, volunteering for the board of her neighborhood association or opening her home to host group social events, she was always quick to offer her services. She was adamant about inviting her children's school friends to her house most Friday and Saturday evenings. She wanted to provide a wholesome, safe environment where all could gather for food and entertainment. She always said, good food (pizza, Chinese food, sandwiches, etc.) in ample quantities, would attract kids thus giving her less to worry about. SURVIVORS: Miryam is survived by her husband, Scott; her daughter, Jaclyn and son-in-law, Jeremy Terndrup; her son, Blake and daughter-in-law, Brittani; and grandchildren, Isabella, Austin, Benjamin and Jacob.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.